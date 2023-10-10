The injury report for the Chicago Blackhawks (0-0-0) heading into their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0) currently features four players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Samuel Savoie C Out Leg
Colton Dach C Out Ankle
Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body
Jake Guentzel LW Out Ankle

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the league.
  • Chicago's total of 299 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 28th in the league.
  • They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

Penguins Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
  • Pittsburgh conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.
  • Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Penguins (-250) Blackhawks (+195) 6.5

