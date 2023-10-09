Romeo Doubs has a decent matchup when his Green Bay Packers meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Raiders have allowed 202.8 passing yards per game, 12th in the NFL.

Doubs has 20 grabs for a team-leading 224 yards and three TDs this season. He has been targeted 33 times.

Doubs vs. the Raiders

Doubs vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Doubs will square off against the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this week. The Raiders allow 202.8 passing yards per contest.

The Raiders have the No. 22 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up eight this season (two per game).

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Doubs Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Doubs has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Doubs has 25.0% of his team's target share (33 targets on 132 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 33 times, averaging 6.8 yards per target (87th in NFL).

Doubs has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of four), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (27.3% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

With seven red zone targets, Doubs has been on the receiving end of 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 9 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

