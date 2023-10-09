Jordan Love will be up against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Green Bay Packers take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Love, who has totaled 901 passing yards (225.3 per game) this year, has connected on 56.1% of his throws, with eight TDs and three picks. In addition, Love has 72 yards rushing (18 yards per game) on 16 attempts, and Love has hit paydirt two times.

Love vs. the Raiders

Love vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Raiders have allowed four players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Raiders have allowed one opposing player to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The 202.8 passing yards the Raiders yield per contest makes them the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Raiders have surrendered eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging two per game. That ranks 22nd in league play.

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Raiders

Passing Yards: 234.5 (-118)

234.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+100)

Love Passing Insights

So far this season, Love has gone over his passing yards prop total in three of four opportunities.

The Packers have passed 59.2% of the time and run 40.8% this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Love is No. 22 in the NFL averaging 6.8 yards per attempt (901 total yards passing).

Love has thrown for a touchdown in all four games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 90.9% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (10).

Love has passed 26 times out of his 132 total attempts while in the red zone (66.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-110)

Love Rushing Insights

Love went over his rushing yards total twice in four games played this season.

Love has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two red zone rushing carries (15.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 23-for-36 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 1 TD vs. Saints 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-44 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 9 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD at Falcons 9/17/2023 Week 2 14-for-25 / 151 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 15-for-27 / 245 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

