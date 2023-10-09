Will Christian Watson Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Looking for Watson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the passing game last year, Watson was targeted 66 times, with season stats of 611 yards on 41 receptions (14.9 per catch) and seven TDs.
Christian Watson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Packers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Luke Musgrave (FP/concussion): 12 Rec; 125 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Watson 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|66
|41
|611
|276
|7
|14.9
Watson Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|3
|3
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|2
|2
|24
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|8
|4
|107
|3
|Week 11
|Titans
|6
|4
|48
|2
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|6
|4
|110
|1
|Week 13
|@Bears
|7
|3
|48
|1
|Week 15
|Rams
|6
|4
|46
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|8
|6
|49
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|5
|1
|11
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|6
|5
|104
|0
