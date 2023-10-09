Christian Watson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Looking for Watson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the passing game last year, Watson was targeted 66 times, with season stats of 611 yards on 41 receptions (14.9 per catch) and seven TDs.

Christian Watson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Packers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Luke Musgrave (FP/concussion): 12 Rec; 125 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Packers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 9, 2023

October 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Watson 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 66 41 611 276 7 14.9

Watson Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 4 2 34 0 Week 2 Bears 3 3 9 0 Week 4 Patriots 3 1 8 0 Week 5 Giants 1 1 1 0 Week 8 @Bills 1 1 12 0 Week 9 @Lions 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Cowboys 8 4 107 3 Week 11 Titans 6 4 48 2 Week 12 @Eagles 6 4 110 1 Week 13 @Bears 7 3 48 1 Week 15 Rams 6 4 46 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 8 6 49 0 Week 17 Vikings 5 1 11 0 Week 18 Lions 6 5 104 0

