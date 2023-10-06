Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin this week? We have what you need here.

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Franklin High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 6

5:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Conference: Southeast

Southeast How to Stream: Watch Here

Wisconsin Lutheran High School at Cudahy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Cudahy, WI

Cudahy, WI Conference: Woodland

Woodland How to Stream: Watch Here

University School of Milwaukee at Brown Deer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Brown Deer, WI

Brown Deer, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Thomas More High School at Shoreland Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Conference: Metro

Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

West Allis Central High School at Germantown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Germantown, WI

Germantown, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookfield Central High School at Marquette University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Conference: Greater Metro

Greater Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

