Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Jefferson County, Wisconsin this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Jefferson County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Deerfield High School at Johnson Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Johnson Creek, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
