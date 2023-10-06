Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Dane County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Deerfield High School at Johnson Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Johnson Creek, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Madison East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Madison, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison West High School at Middleton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Middleton, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
