As of now the Green Bay Packers are 15th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Packers are 15th-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6600), much higher than their computer rankings (22nd).

The Packers have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +6600.

The Packers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.5%.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-1-0 this season.

The Packers have played four games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The Packers have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Green Bay has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Packers rank 27th in total offense (280.8 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (352.5 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Packers are compiling 25 points per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 20th on the other side of the ball with 24 points allowed per game.

Packers Impact Players

Jordan Love has passed for 901 yards (225.3 per game), completing 56.1%, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Love has scored two TDs and accumulated 72 yards.

In four games, Romeo Doubs has 20 receptions for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and three TDs.

In four games, Jayden Reed has 12 receptions for 203 yards (50.8 per game) and two scores.

On the ground, Aaron Jones has scored one time and accumulated 59 yards (29.5 per game).

Quay Walker has been causing chaos on defense, recording one INT and 47 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended for the Packers.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +50000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +10000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +5000 4 September 28 Lions L 34-20 +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +8000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2200 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +550 14 December 11 @ Giants - +20000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +50000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +50000

