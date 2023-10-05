There are 14 matchups on the NFL's Week 5 slate, with the Patriots (-1) among the best bets versus the spread, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.

Best Week 5 Spread Bets

Pick: New England -1 vs. New Orleans

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
Projected Favorite & Spread: New England by 5.7 points

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: October 8

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Las Vegas +1 vs. Green Bay

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
Projected Favorite & Spread: Las Vegas by 1.5 points

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Date: October 9

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Indianapolis +1.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 5.9 points

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: October 8

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Houston +1.5 vs. Atlanta

Matchup: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
Projected Favorite & Spread: Atlanta by 1.2 points

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: October 8

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: New York +1.5 vs. Denver

Matchup: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Projected Favorite & Spread: New York by 1.7 points

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Date: October 8

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Week 5 Total Bets

Under 45 - Dallas vs. San Francisco

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Projected Total: 43.5 points

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Date: October 8

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 48.5 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
Projected Total: 44.5 points

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Date: October 8

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Over 38 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Projected Total: 39.9 points

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: October 8

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 50.5 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
Projected Total: 48.9 points

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Date: October 8

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 52.5 - Kansas City vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
Projected Total: 43.3 points

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Date: October 8

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

