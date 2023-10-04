Willy Adames -- hitting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on October 4 at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Diamondbacks in front 1-0.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .219 with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 71 walks.

Adames is batting .444 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this season (86 of 150), with at least two hits 28 times (18.7%).

He has gone deep in 22 games this year (14.7%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Adames has driven home a run in 44 games this season (29.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..

He has scored in 56 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 74 .230 AVG .208 .319 OBP .304 .456 SLG .364 30 XBH 25 15 HR 9 45 RBI 35 79/36 K/BB 86/35 2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings