The Minnesota Twins are at home for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series versus the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday at 4:38 PM ET. The Twins have a 1-0 series lead as they look to move on to the ALDS.

The Twins will look to Sonny Gray (8-8) versus the Blue Jays and Jose Berrios (11-12).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

4:38 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.74 ERA) vs Berrios - TOR (11-12, 3.65 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (8-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in four innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with a 2.74 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .225.

He has 17 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

In 32 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 28 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Sonny Gray vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays rank 14th in MLB with 746 runs scored this season. They have a .256 batting average this campaign with 188 home runs (16th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Blue Jays one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-20 with a double and an RBI in five innings.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios (11-12 with a 3.65 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 33rd of the season.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 32 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.65, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.

Berrios heads into this game with 15 quality starts under his belt this year.

Berrios will look to prolong a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

He has had six appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.65), 21st in WHIP (1.186), and 28th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

José Berríos vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.427) and ranks third in home runs hit (233) in all of MLB. They have a collective .243 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 1332 total hits and 10th in MLB play scoring 778 runs.

Berrios has thrown 5 2/3 innings without giving up an earned run on four hits, while striking out five against the Twins this season.

