Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will match up with Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the Wild Card round. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:08 PM ET on Wednesday, October 4 at American Family Field. The Diamondbacks currently lead the series 1-0.

The favored Brewers have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (12-10, 3.80 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 87 times and won 52, or 59.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Brewers have a 36-25 record (winning 59% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 41, or 47.7%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 22 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) William Contreras 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Mark Canha 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 10th 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.