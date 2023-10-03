On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 153 hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 62nd in slugging.

In 100 of 144 games this season (69.4%) Yelich has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

Looking at the 144 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (11.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.0% of his games this season, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 51.4% of his games this season (74 of 144), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (18.1%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 72 .284 AVG .273 .385 OBP .357 .437 SLG .464 24 XBH 31 7 HR 12 34 RBI 43 73/41 K/BB 67/37 16 SB 12

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings