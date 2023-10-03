The NL Wild Card Series begins Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks live from American Family Field, and airing on ESPN2. Corbin Burnes is starting for the Brewers and Brandon Pfaadt is expected to start for the Diamondbacks.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 24th in baseball with 165 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee is 25th in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.

The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Milwaukee ranks 17th in runs scored with 728 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers are sending Burnes (10-8) out for his 33rd start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw four scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering five hits.

Burnes is trying to secure his 20th quality start of the season.

Burnes has put up 30 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He is trying to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run alive.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Eric Lauer Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs W 4-0 Home Adrian Houser Drew Smyly 10/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Corbin Burnes Brandon Pfaadt 10/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Zac Gallen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.