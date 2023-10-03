Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will match up with Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the Wild Card round. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:08 PM ET on Tuesday, October 3 at American Family Field.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Brewers (-185). The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (10-8, 3.39 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to wager on the Brewers' game against the Diamondbacks but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Brewers (-185) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to defeat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.41.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Carlos Santana hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 86 times and won 52, or 60.5%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 11-9 (winning 55% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (47.1%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.