Willy Adames vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Cubs.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .218 with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 70 walks.
- In 56.8% of his 148 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (22 of 148), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (44 of 148), with more than one RBI 20 times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this season (37.8%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.228
|AVG
|.208
|.316
|OBP
|.304
|.455
|SLG
|.364
|30
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|9
|45
|RBI
|35
|78/35
|K/BB
|86/35
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 31st of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 173 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.38), 21st in WHIP (1.183), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
