The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .218 with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 70 walks.

In 56.8% of his 148 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (22 of 148), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (44 of 148), with more than one RBI 20 times (13.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 56 games this season (37.8%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 74 .228 AVG .208 .316 OBP .304 .455 SLG .364 30 XBH 25 15 HR 9 45 RBI 35 78/35 K/BB 86/35 2 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings