The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 156 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .459, both of which are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Contreras will look to extend his 17-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 over the course of his last outings.

In 75.0% of his games this year (105 of 140), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (32.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has driven in a run in 53 games this year (37.9%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 69 games this season (49.3%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 71 .298 AVG .283 .382 OBP .354 .482 SLG .438 28 XBH 28 9 HR 8 37 RBI 41 48/35 K/BB 77/27 0 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings