William Contreras vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 156 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .459, both of which are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Contreras will look to extend his 17-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 over the course of his last outings.
- In 75.0% of his games this year (105 of 140), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (32.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has driven in a run in 53 games this year (37.9%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 69 games this season (49.3%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|71
|.298
|AVG
|.283
|.382
|OBP
|.354
|.482
|SLG
|.438
|28
|XBH
|28
|9
|HR
|8
|37
|RBI
|41
|48/35
|K/BB
|77/27
|0
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (16-5) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 173 1/3 innings pitched, with 176 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.38), 21st in WHIP (1.183), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.