On Sunday, Carlos Santana (batting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Cubs.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .241 with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks.

Santana is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 62.8% of his 145 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 145 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 21 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has had an RBI in 53 games this season (36.6%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 60 of 145 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 75 .263 AVG .223 .352 OBP .292 .446 SLG .419 25 XBH 32 10 HR 13 31 RBI 55 43/35 K/BB 59/30 4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings