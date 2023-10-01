Sunday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) taking on the Chicago Cubs (83-78) at 3:10 PM ET (on October 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-5) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (7-5) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Brewers were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Brewers contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in 36, or 51.4%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 30-30 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (724 total, 4.5 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.77 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Brewers Schedule