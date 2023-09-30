Willy Adames vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cubs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .214 with 28 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 70 walks.
- Adames has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 147 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has had an RBI in 43 games this year (29.3%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 56 of 147 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|74
|.221
|AVG
|.208
|.311
|OBP
|.304
|.449
|SLG
|.364
|29
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|9
|43
|RBI
|35
|77/35
|K/BB
|86/35
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wicks makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.