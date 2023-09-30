The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .214 with 28 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 70 walks.

Adames has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 147 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

In 15.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has had an RBI in 43 games this year (29.3%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 56 of 147 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 74 .221 AVG .208 .311 OBP .304 .449 SLG .364 29 XBH 25 15 HR 9 43 RBI 35 77/35 K/BB 86/35 2 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings