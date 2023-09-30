Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 5 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all eight games involving teams from the Sun Belt.

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV South Alabama Jaguars at James Madison Dukes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 BTN Arkansas State Red Wolves at UMass Minutemen 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Old Dominion Monarchs at Marshall Thundering Herd 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Troy Trojans at Georgia State Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo) Appalachian State Mountaineers at UL Monroe Warhawks 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

