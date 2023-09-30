The Week 5 college football slate includes seven games involving schools from the SEC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) LSU Tigers at Ole Miss Rebels 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina Gamecocks at Tennessee Volunteers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

