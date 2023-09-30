Victor Caratini vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Victor Caratini (hitting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .251 with three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Caratini has gotten a hit in 32 of 58 games this year (55.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.1%).
- In 12.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Caratini has had an RBI in 19 games this year (32.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.232
|AVG
|.270
|.315
|OBP
|.330
|.347
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|26/10
|K/BB
|19/9
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
