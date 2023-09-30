Big 12 foes meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU ranks 81st in total defense this year (377.5 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 501 total yards per game. West Virginia ranks 94th with 348.5 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 35th with 311 total yards surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

TCU vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

TCU vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

TCU West Virginia 501 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.5 (99th) 377.5 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311 (34th) 208.3 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (41st) 292.8 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159 (119th) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has been a dual threat for TCU so far this season. He has 1,117 passing yards, completing 68.8% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 184 yards (46 ypg) on 29 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has 483 rushing yards on 81 carries with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson's leads his squad with 185 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 receptions (out of 20 targets).

Warren Thompson has put together a 159-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on 14 targets.

Jared Wiley has a total of 129 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has 402 passing yards, or 100.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.3% of his passes and has collected four touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 26.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

CJ Donaldson is his team's leading rusher with 64 carries for 287 yards, or 71.8 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Jaylen Anderson has racked up 125 yards (on 36 attempts) with one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has racked up 196 receiving yards on seven receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Kole Taylor has 11 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 146 yards (36.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Devin Carter's 14 targets have resulted in eight grabs for 111 yards.

