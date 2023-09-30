At the moment the Green Bay Packers are 17th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6000.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Packers' Super Bowl odds (+6000) place them 17th in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 20th.

The Packers have had the 12th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +6000.

The implied probability of the Packers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay has three wins in four games against the spread this year.

Out of four Packers games this season, three have gone over the total.

The Packers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Green Bay has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

From an offensive standpoint, the Packers rank 26th in the NFL with 280.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 21st in total defense (352.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Packers are totaling 25 points per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 21st, allowing 24 points per game.

Packers Impact Players

In four games, Jordan Love has thrown for 901 yards (225.3 per game), with eight TDs and three INTs, and completing 56.1%.

Also, Love has run for 72 yards and two scores.

Romeo Doubs has 20 catches for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Jayden Reed has 12 receptions for 203 yards (50.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Aaron Jones has rushed for 59 yards (29.5 per game) and one TD in two games.

Quay Walker has been wreaking havoc on defense, posting one INT and 47 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended for the Packers.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +40000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +5000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +4000 4 September 28 Lions L 34-20 +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +3500 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +12500 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +30000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +40000

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.