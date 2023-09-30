Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Lafayette County, Wisconsin this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    • Lafayette County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Potosi High School at Black Hawk High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on September 30
    • Location: South Wayne, WI
    • Conference: Six Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

