After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Josh Donaldson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jordan Wicks) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .158 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

Donaldson has had a hit in 21 of 49 games this year (42.9%), including multiple hits four times (8.2%).

In 24.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

In 17 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .127 AVG .163 .236 OBP .208 .365 SLG .535 5 XBH 6 5 HR 5 5 RBI 10 19/9 K/BB 13/3 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings