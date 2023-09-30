Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers head into the second of a three-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Cubs have +105 odds to win. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Brewers have a record of 6-3.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games. In four consecutive games, Milwaukee and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.2 runs.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 51 of the 85 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60%).

Milwaukee has a 40-26 record (winning 60.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Brewers a 55.6% chance to win.

Milwaukee has played in 160 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-83-7).

The Brewers have put together a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-31 43-38 35-30 56-39 70-44 21-25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.