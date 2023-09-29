Willy Adames and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .214 with 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 69 walks.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 56.2% of his games this season (82 of 146), with more than one hit 26 times (17.8%).

He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (22 of 146), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has driven home a run in 43 games this year (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..

In 38.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 74 .219 AVG .208 .309 OBP .304 .446 SLG .364 28 XBH 25 15 HR 9 43 RBI 35 76/34 K/BB 86/35 2 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings