Victor Caratini -- hitting .281 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .246 with three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

In 31 of 57 games this season (54.4%) Caratini has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).

In seven games this year, he has homered (12.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.3% of his games this year, Caratini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season (18 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .220 AVG .270 .308 OBP .330 .341 SLG .400 5 XBH 5 3 HR 4 9 RBI 16 26/10 K/BB 19/9 1 SB 0

