Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .758 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .234 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

In 55.9% of his 68 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 68), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this season (35.3%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.2%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 25 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 37 .275 AVG .200 .308 OBP .236 .500 SLG .383 15 XBH 11 4 HR 5 19 RBI 14 25/3 K/BB 27/5 3 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings