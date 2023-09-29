Mark Canha vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mark Canha -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .260.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Canha has reached base via a hit in 83 games this season (of 133 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Canha has driven home a run in 41 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 44 games this season (33.1%), including four multi-run games (3.0%).
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|70
|.252
|AVG
|.243
|.346
|OBP
|.347
|.383
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|34
|26/13
|K/BB
|37/28
|5
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (6-8) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
