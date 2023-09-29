Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Kenosha County, Wisconsin this week? We have you covered below.
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Bradford High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tremper High School at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoreland Lutheran High School at Brown Deer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Brown Deer, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmot Union High School at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Union Grove, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenosha Christian Life High School at Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Burlington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westosha Central High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Waterford, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
