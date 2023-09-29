Josh Donaldson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Josh Donaldson and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .161 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.
- Donaldson has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (25.0%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (35.4%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|6
|.127
|AVG
|.167
|.236
|OBP
|.200
|.365
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|7
|19/9
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (6-8) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.