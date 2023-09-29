Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Grant County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Grant County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Highland High School at Iowa-Grant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Livingston, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Potosi High School at Black Hawk High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: South Wayne, WI
- Conference: Six Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
