Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 151 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

In 69.0% of his games this season (98 of 142), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.5% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 73 games this season, with multiple runs 26 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 72 .281 AVG .273 .378 OBP .357 .438 SLG .464 24 XBH 31 7 HR 12 34 RBI 43 71/38 K/BB 67/37 15 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings