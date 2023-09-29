Christian Yelich vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 151 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.
- In 69.0% of his games this season (98 of 142), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.5% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 73 games this season, with multiple runs 26 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|72
|.281
|AVG
|.273
|.378
|OBP
|.357
|.438
|SLG
|.464
|24
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|43
|71/38
|K/BB
|67/37
|15
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.80, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.