Carlos Santana vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- batting .275 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .239.
- Santana will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 89 games this year (of 143 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (51 of 143), with two or more RBI 22 times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this season (59 of 143), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|75
|.258
|AVG
|.223
|.345
|OBP
|.292
|.422
|SLG
|.419
|22
|XBH
|32
|9
|HR
|13
|27
|RBI
|55
|42/33
|K/BB
|59/30
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday, Sept. 21 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.