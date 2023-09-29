Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Brown County, Wisconsin? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

Brown County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Green Bay Southwest High School at West De Pere High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: De Pere, WI

De Pere, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Bay East High School at Green Bay West High