The Milwaukee Brewers (90-69) and Chicago Cubs (82-77) battle in NL Central play, on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers will give the nod to Colin Rea (6-6, 4.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 3.80 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (6-6, 4.74 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (6-8, 3.80 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers' Rea (6-6) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.74, a 2.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.220 in 25 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

In 21 starts, Rea has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs are sending Hendricks (6-8) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, Sept. 21, the right-hander threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

During 23 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to his opponents.

Hendricks is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the season in this game.

Hendricks will try to prolong a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 23 outings this season.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Brewers

He will take the hill against a Brewers offense that is batting .240 as a unit (23rd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .385 (25th in the league) with 162 total home runs (24th in MLB action).

Hendricks has pitched 12 innings, giving up one earned run on eight hits while striking out 11 against the Brewers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.