Willy Adames and his .372 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals and Dakota Hudson on September 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 69 walks while hitting .215.

Adames has gotten a hit in 82 of 145 games this season (56.6%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (17.9%).

He has homered in 22 games this year (15.2%), homering in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 56 games this season (38.6%), including 14 multi-run games (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 74 .223 AVG .208 .313 OBP .304 .453 SLG .364 28 XBH 25 15 HR 9 43 RBI 35 74/34 K/BB 86/35 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings