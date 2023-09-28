Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waukesha County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Waukesha County, Wisconsin this week, we've got the information here.
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pewaukee High School at Marquette University High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Waukesha West High School at Waukesha South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Waukesha, WI
- Conference: Classic 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waukesha North High School at Kettle Moraine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Wales, WI
- Conference: Classic 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Germantown High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Sussex, WI
- Conference: Greater Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
