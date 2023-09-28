The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is hitting .215 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

Tellez has gotten a hit in 54 of 102 games this season (52.9%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (11.8%).

In 11.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has driven home a run in 32 games this year (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 55 .216 AVG .214 .279 OBP .297 .403 SLG .357 12 XBH 11 7 HR 6 25 RBI 22 34/13 K/BB 50/21 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings