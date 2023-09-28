Rowdy Tellez vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is hitting .215 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in 54 of 102 games this season (52.9%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (11.8%).
- In 11.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has driven home a run in 32 games this year (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 23 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|55
|.216
|AVG
|.214
|.279
|OBP
|.297
|.403
|SLG
|.357
|12
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|22
|34/13
|K/BB
|50/21
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.71).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Hudson makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.95 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.