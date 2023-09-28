Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Racine County, Wisconsin, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Oak Creek High School at Racine Case High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Tremper High School at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmot Union High School at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Union Grove, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenosha Christian Life High School at Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Burlington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
