Packers vs. Lions Injury Report — Week 4
The Green Bay Packers' (2-1) injury report heading into their matchup with the Detroit Lions (2-1) currently includes nine players on it. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Thursday, September 28 from Lambeau Field.
Their last time out, the Packers won 18-17 over the New Orleans Saints.
In their most recent outing, the Lions beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-6.
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Zach Tom
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Elgton Jenkins
|OL
|Knee
|Out
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Back
|Questionable
|David Bakhtiari
|OT
|Nir - rest
|Out
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Biceps
|Questionable
|Zayne Anderson
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|Knee
|Out
|Jonah Jackson
|OG
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Taylor Decker
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Matt Nelson
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Hip
|Questionable
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|OG
|Knee
|Out
Packers vs. Lions Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Packers Season Insights
- The Packers are accumulating 297.7 total yards per game on offense this season (22nd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 336.3 total yards per contest (15th-ranked).
- The Packers rank eighth in the NFL with 26.7 points per contest on offense, and they rank 13th with 20.7 points ceded per contest on defense.
- From an offensive angle, the Packers are putting up 207.3 passing yards per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL defensively (199.7 passing yards given up per game).
- With 90.3 rushing yards per game on offense, Green Bay ranks 23rd in the NFL. On defense it ranks 27th, surrendering 136.7 rushing yards per contest.
- The Packers have compiled three forced turnovers (19th in NFL) and committed one turnover (first in NFL) this season for a +2 turnover margin that ranks ninth in the NFL.
Packers vs. Lions Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Lions (-125), Packers (+105)
- Total: 46 points
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.