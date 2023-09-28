How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Thursday, September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NCAA Men's Soccer schedule on Thursday, UCLA and Stanford hit the pitch on Pac-12 Networks.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Lindenwood vs Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Chicago State vs Liberty
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Utah Valley vs Seattle U
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UNLV vs UTRGV
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Stanford vs UCLA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch SIUE vs Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with men's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.