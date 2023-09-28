The Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) and St. Louis Cardinals (69-89) meet on Thursday at 4:10 PM ET at American Family Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (10-8) for the Brewers and Dakota Hudson (6-2) for the Cardinals.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (10-8, 3.46 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (6-2, 4.95 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers' Burnes (10-8) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.46, a 3.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.060.

He has started 31 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 19 of them.

Burnes has 29 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Corbin Burnes vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 698 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They have 1341 hits, 15th in baseball, with 207 home runs (11th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in one game, and they have gone 8-for-26 with a home run and three RBI over six innings.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

Hudson (6-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 29-year-old has put up a 4.95 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to his opponents.

Hudson has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Hudson will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.5 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 17 appearances this season.

