When the Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) play the St. Louis Cardinals (69-89) at American Family Field on Thursday, September 28 at 4:10 PM ET, Corbin Burnes will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 196).

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Cardinals have +180 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (10-8, 3.46 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (6-2, 4.95 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 83 times this season and won 49, or 59%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Brewers went 4-5 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 33, or 43.4%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) William Contreras 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

