The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at American Family Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 24th in MLB play with 162 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.385).

The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 23rd in MLB.

Milwaukee is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (711 total).

The Brewers rank 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Brewers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 3.76 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.46 ERA and 196 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Burnes heads into this outing with 19 quality starts under his belt this season.

Burnes will look to go five or more innings for his 30th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

In eight of his 31 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Marlins W 16-1 Away Corbin Burnes JT Chargois 9/23/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals L 4-1 Home Adrian Houser Miles Mikolas 9/27/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs - Home Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.