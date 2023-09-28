Will Aaron Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 4?
With the Green Bay Packers squaring off against the Detroit Lions in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Aaron Jones a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Think Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12 if he scores a TD)
- Jones was a force on the ground last year, as Jones scored two rushing touchdowns and amassed 65.9 yards per game. Jones was also efficient in the passing game, tallying 59 catches and five scores over the course of the year.
- He ran for a touchdown in two games last season, but did not have more than one rushing TD either time.
- He had a receiving touchdown in four of 17 games last season (and had multiple receiving TDs once).
Aaron Jones Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|5
|49
|0
|3
|27
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|15
|132
|1
|3
|38
|1
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|12
|36
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|16
|110
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|13
|63
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|9
|19
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|8
|23
|0
|9
|53
|2
|Week 8
|@Bills
|20
|143
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|9
|25
|0
|2
|20
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|24
|138
|1
|2
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|12
|40
|0
|6
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|12
|43
|0
|3
|56
|1
|Week 13
|@Bears
|9
|26
|0
|5
|24
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|17
|90
|0
|4
|36
|1
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|6
|25
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|14
|111
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|12
|48
|0
|3
|20
|0
Rep Aaron Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.