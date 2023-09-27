Victor Caratini is back in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Zack Thompson and the St. Louis CardinalsSeptember 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 22, when he went 0-for-1 against the Marlins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .251.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 56 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Caratini has an RBI in 19 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32.1% of his games this season (18 of 56), with two or more runs four times (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Brewers Players vs the Cardinals

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .230 AVG .270 .320 OBP .330 .356 SLG .400 5 XBH 5 3 HR 4 9 RBI 16 25/10 K/BB 19/9 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings